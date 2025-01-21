← Company Directory
Leyton
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Leyton Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Morocco at Leyton ranges from MAD 116K to MAD 165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Leyton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

MAD 132K - MAD 157K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
MAD 116KMAD 132KMAD 157KMAD 165K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Project Manager submissions at Leyton to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve MAD 297K+ (sometimes MAD 2.97M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Leyton?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Leyton in Morocco sits at a yearly total compensation of MAD 165,364. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leyton for the Project Manager role in Morocco is MAD 116,474.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Leyton

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources