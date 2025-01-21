All Data Scientist Salaries
The average Data Scientist total compensation in Morocco at Leyton ranges from MAD 207K to MAD 301K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Leyton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Average Total Compensation
