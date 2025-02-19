← Company Directory
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at LexisNexis Risk Solutions totals $177K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LexisNexis Risk Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Median Package
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Software Engineering Manager
Portland, OR
Total per year
$177K
Level
-
Base
$169K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at LexisNexis Risk Solutions?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at LexisNexis Risk Solutions in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $204,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LexisNexis Risk Solutions for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $168,000.

Other Resources