← Company Directory
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Salaries

LexisNexis Risk Solutions's salary ranges from $21,782 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $208,035 for a Sales Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $113K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $177K
Data Scientist
Median $111K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Manager
Median $86.1K
Business Analyst
$70.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$21.8K
Management Consultant
$48.6K
Marketing
$58.1K
Sales Engineer
$208K
Solution Architect
$88.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LexisNexis Risk Solutions is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,035. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LexisNexis Risk Solutions is $87,075.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • Google
  • Square
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources