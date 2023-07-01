LEXI is a comprehensive IoT platform that caters to businesses offering or needing smart home and smart building products and services. It is a universal, interoperable, and intelligent solution that includes software, firmware, AI, US-based cloud, admin, customer service, and reporting & analytics. LEXI covers various areas such as lighting, sensors, wellness, energy management, and cameras. They also provide subscription-based services for monthly recurring revenue. LEXI has offices in the US, India, Hong Kong, and China.