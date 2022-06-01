Company Directory
Levi Ray & Shoup
Levi Ray & Shoup Salaries

Levi Ray & Shoup's median salary is $154,690 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Levi Ray & Shoup. Last updated: 11/27/2025

Software Engineer
$155K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Levi Ray & Shoup is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,690. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Levi Ray & Shoup is $154,690.

