Lever
Lever Salaries

Lever's salary ranges from $63,642 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Canada at the low-end to $231,150 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lever. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $91.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Human Resources
$144K
Information Technologist (IT)
$63.6K
Marketing
$119K
Product Manager
$136K
Recruiter
$131K
Sales
$231K
Software Engineering Manager
$129K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lever is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lever is $129,661.

