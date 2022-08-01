Company Directory
Lettuce Grow
Lettuce Grow Salaries

Lettuce Grow's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $125,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lettuce Grow. Last updated: 11/26/2025

Product Manager
$109K
Software Engineer
Median $125K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lettuce Grow is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $125,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lettuce Grow is $117,225.

Other Resources

