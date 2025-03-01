← Company Directory
Leroy Merlin
Leroy Merlin Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Russia package at Leroy Merlin totals RUB 3.34M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Leroy Merlin's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Leroy Merlin
Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 3.34M
Level
L2
Base
RUB 2.9M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 447K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Leroy Merlin?

RUB 14.47M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Leroy Merlin in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 5,029,117. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leroy Merlin for the Software Engineer role in Russia is RUB 3,171,408.

Other Resources