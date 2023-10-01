Company Directory
Lentra
Lentra Salaries

Lentra's salary ranges from $12,943 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $43,169 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lentra. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$43.2K
Product Manager
$23.5K
Software Engineer
$12.9K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lentra is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $43,169. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lentra is $23,534.

Other Resources