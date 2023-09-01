Company Directory
Lenta
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lenta Salaries

Lenta's salary ranges from $14,349 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $106,449 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lenta. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$14.3K
Data Science Manager
$106K
Product Manager
$32.6K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Software Engineer
$99.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lenta is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $106,449. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lenta is $65,904.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lenta

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Flipkart
  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources