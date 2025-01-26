Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

Taiwan

Lenovo Software Engineer Salaries in Taiwan

Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Lenovo ranges from NT$1.23M per year for L6 to NT$2.43M per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.86M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lenovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L6 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) NT$1.23M NT$1.12M NT$0 NT$111K L7 Software Engineer NT$1.79M NT$1.65M NT$0 NT$142K L8 Senior Software Engineer NT$2.43M NT$2.06M NT$0 NT$368K L9 Lead Software Engineer NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- NT$ -- View 3 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$981K+ (sometimes NT$9.81M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( TWD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Lenovo ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.