All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in Greater Taipei Area at Lenovo ranges from NT$1.23M per year for L6 to NT$2.43M per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Taipei Area package totals NT$1.86M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lenovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
NT$1.23M
NT$1.12M
NT$0
NT$111K
L7
NT$1.79M
NT$1.65M
NT$0
NT$142K
L8
NT$2.43M
NT$2.06M
NT$0
NT$368K
L9
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$981K+ (sometimes NT$9.81M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***