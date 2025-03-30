← Company Directory
Lenovo
Lenovo Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Lenovo totals NT$1.69M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lenovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Lenovo
Mechanical Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.69M
Level
L7
Base
NT$1.69M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Lenovo?

NT$5.19M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Lenovo in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$3,087,388. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lenovo for the Mechanical Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,719,241.

Other Resources