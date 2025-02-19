← Company Directory
LendingTree
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

LendingTree Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at LendingTree totals $136K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LendingTree's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
LendingTree
Senior Software Engineer
Charlotte, NC
Total per year
$136K
Level
L3
Base
$132K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at LendingTree?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At LendingTree, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at LendingTree in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $193,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LendingTree for the Software Engineer role in United States is $149,000.

