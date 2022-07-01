← Company Directory
LendingPoint
Work Here? Claim Your Company

LendingPoint Salaries

LendingPoint's salary ranges from $159,200 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $291,450 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LendingPoint. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Science Manager
$291K
Software Engineer
$159K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LendingPoint is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $291,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LendingPoint is $225,325.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for LendingPoint

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Apple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources