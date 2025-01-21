← Company Directory
LendingFront
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

LendingFront Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Colombia at LendingFront ranges from COP 38.67M to COP 54.13M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LendingFront's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 41.85M - COP 48.67M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 38.67MCOP 41.85MCOP 48.67MCOP 54.13M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at LendingFront?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at LendingFront in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 54,133,460. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LendingFront for the Software Engineer role in Colombia is COP 38,666,757.

