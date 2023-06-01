Coviance is a fintech company founded in 2015 that aims to improve the lending experience for community lenders and borrowers through automation and intelligence. Their cloud-based platform, Home Equity Express™ (HEx), automates the home equity lending process with data-driven decisioning intelligence. Coviance is an out-of-the-box solution for Credit Unions and Community Banks that is easy to implement and deploy, allowing them to focus on the borrower's experience. They were named the National Association of Credit Union Service Organizations' 2022 CUSO of the Year and made the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. in 2022.