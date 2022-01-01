← Company Directory
Lendable
Lendable Salaries

Lendable's salary ranges from $125,807 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $284,638 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lendable. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $126K
Software Engineering Manager
$285K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lendable is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $284,638. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lendable is $205,223.

