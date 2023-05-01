Company Directory
Leiters
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Leiters that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Leiters is an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality hospital and ophthalmology compounded sterile preparations. They are committed to providing healthcare professionals and their patients with high-quality outsourced medications. Their team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging, and compounding provide a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate quality and consistency of supply in pharmaceutical outsourcing. All sterile preparations are produced under the Human Drug Outsourcing Facilities under 503B of the FD&C Act (503B Guidance) and follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

    https://leiters.com
    Website
    1926
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Leiters

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Roblox
    • LinkedIn
    • Uber
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources