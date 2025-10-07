DevOps Engineer compensation in United States at Leidos totals $156K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $138K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Leidos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$156K
$154K
$0
$1.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
