Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Leidos totals £41.4K per year for T2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Leidos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
T2
£41.4K
£39.7K
£0
£1.7K
T3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
T4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.7K+ (sometimes £237K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title