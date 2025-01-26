Software Engineer compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC at Leidos ranges from $85.8K per year for T1 to $240K per year for T6. The median yearly compensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC package totals $100K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Leidos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$85.8K
$85.7K
$0
$96
T2
$95.9K
$95.9K
$0
$0
T3
$129K
$126K
$1.2K
$1.2K
T4
$158K
$158K
$0
$875
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
