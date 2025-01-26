All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Huntsville-Decatur (Flor) Area at Leidos totals $91.3K per year for T2. The median yearly compensation in Huntsville-Decatur (Flor) Area package totals $96.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Leidos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$91.3K
$91.3K
$0
$0
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***