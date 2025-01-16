← Company Directory
Leica Geosystems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Leica Geosystems Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Switzerland at Leica Geosystems ranges from CHF 79.9K to CHF 116K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Leica Geosystems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 91.8K - CHF 105K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 79.9KCHF 91.8KCHF 105KCHF 116K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Manager submissions at Leica Geosystems to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 27.1K+ (sometimes CHF 271K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Leica Geosystems?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Leica Geosystems in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 116,441. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leica Geosystems for the Product Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 79,930.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Leica Geosystems

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • LinkedIn
  • Tesla
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources