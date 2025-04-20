← Company Directory
LEGO
The median Software Engineer compensation in Denmark package at LEGO totals DKK 654K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for LEGO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
LEGO
Software Engineer
Copenhagen , SK, Denmark
Total per year
DKK 654K
Level
Middle
Base
DKK 654K
Stock (/yr)
DKK 0
Bonus
DKK 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
17 Years
What are the career levels at LEGO?

DKK 1.07M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at LEGO in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 939,317. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LEGO for the Software Engineer role in Denmark is DKK 640,042.

Other Resources