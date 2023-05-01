← Company Directory
Legion Technologies
Legion Technologies Salaries

Legion Technologies's median salary is $253,260 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Legion Technologies. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
$253K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Legion Technologies is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Legion Technologies is $253,260.

