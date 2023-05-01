← Company Directory
Legion M
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Legion M that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Legion M is a fan-owned entertainment company that partners with Hollywood studios to produce original movies, TV shows, events, and more. They provide financial backing, development support, marketing muscle, and fan engagement. Their ultimate goal is to unite one million shareholders to finance entertainment projects with a million fans supporting them. Legion M's Round 9 Offering is now open for investment. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk. Join them as either a free member or an investor to become part of the adventure!

    https://legionm.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    180
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Legion M

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Flipkart
    • DoorDash
    • Uber
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources