Legend Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates and is developing CAR-T product candidates targeting various diseases. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.