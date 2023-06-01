← Company Directory
Legal Services of Eastern Missouri
    • About

    Legal Services of Eastern Missouri provides legal representation, education, and supportive services to advance justice and improve lives in 21 counties in eastern Missouri. They offer a range of legal programs, including those for family health, children, economic development, consumer law, education, elder law, housing, immigration, mental illness, public benefits, and youth advocacy. In 2016, they helped over 31,000 Missourians through direct case work and outreach, with the help of over 520 volunteers. They are a Legal Services Corporation grantee and comply with all LSC conditions and prohibitions.

    https://lsem.org
    Website
    1956
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources