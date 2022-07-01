Leena AI is an autonomous conversational AI-backed platform that helps enterprises better employee experience. The platform is powerful, flexible, and made to meet the needs of any enterprise. With Leena AI, companies can eliminate the need for HR staff to work on tasks such as answering policy-related questions, knowledge management, generating employee documents on demand, and managing employee tickets so they can focus on high-value activities.Leena AI plays well with 20 plus platforms, including SAP SuccessFactors, ADP, Oracle, Workday, and Microsoft Office 365. It is trusted by 1M employees across companies like Nestle, Puma, AirAsia, Coca-cola, Lafarge Holcim, and Abbott.The platform is capable of handling every aspect of employee experience across the employee lifecycle. From FAQ automation and employee engagement right up to employee onboarding, the platform aims to help organizations streamline all HR workflows.