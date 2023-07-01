← Company Directory
Leed Seed
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Leed Seed that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Leed Seed is a marketing company that helps clients generate revenue through lead generation. With advanced technology and data scrubbing, they offer a higher return on investment compared to competitors. They operate nationwide, covering almost all zip codes in the US. Their main focus is on residential solar, roofing, HVAC, electrical, and painting lead generation. They aim to be the preferred marketing partner for contractors with integrity and are currently hiring. Visit their website for more information.

    leedseed.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Leed Seed

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • Microsoft
    • Square
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources