Out here in Oregon, we’re used to getting things done—you could call it our pioneering spirit. It’s why Leatherman Tool Group is proud to support U.S. workers who, just like our founder Tim Leatherman, are dedicated to the quality craftsmanship that goes into each of our original American multi-tools.After spending his childhood in Oregon, Tim Leatherman stayed local and received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Oregon State University. A low-budget, post-college trip abroad, which included many fix-it situations, convinced Tim of the need for a pliers based multi-purpose tool.Once back home in the states, Tim set to work developing his idea. On July 5, 1983 Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. was officially incorporated based on a few simple principles: manufacture quality products that deliver excellent value to the consumer while providing good, living-wage jobs to the local workforce. More than thirty years later we’re still going strong in the U.S., in our home town of Portland, Oregon.Every multi-tool and knife we make is crafted by one of the 600 Oregonians who call Leatherman a great place to work, and we stand behind our products with a no-questions-asked 25 year warranty. When asked about the company’s devotion to quality, Tim always replies, “It has to be perfect; my name is on every tool.”We’re proud to live and work in the USA and it shows in every original multi-tool and knife we make. Leatherman. Leave nothing undone.