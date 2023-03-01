← Company Directory
LeasePlan
LeasePlan Salaries

LeasePlan's salary ranges from $68,600 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United States at the low-end to $111,467 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in Netherlands at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $88.4K
Business Analyst
$68.6K
Data Analyst
$70.4K

Product Designer
$87K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LeasePlan is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $111,467. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LeasePlan is $86,985.

Other Resources