← Company Directory
LearnExperts
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about LearnExperts that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    LEAi is a company that offers a platform for rapid course development. Their software helps companies create courses quickly and efficiently, allowing them to onboard employees faster and increase revenue. LEAi applies learning best practices to ensure optimal learning outcomes, and their learning advisor provides suggestions to improve course scripts. The platform allows for the creation of great courses in a fraction of the time it would normally take. Additionally, LEAi enables easy updates to course content and ensures consistency across all courses.

    learnexperts.ai
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for LearnExperts

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • SoFi
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources