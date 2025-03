Learneo is a platform that encompasses builder-driven businesses like Course Hero, CliffsNotes, LitCharts, Quillbot, Symbolab, and Scribbr, all focused on enhancing productivity and learning. The company fosters high-growth ventures led by visionary entrepreneurs, allowing teams to innovate independently while collaborating and experimenting together. Centralized corporate operations, including HR, Finance, and Legal, provide essential support to these teams.