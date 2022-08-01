← Company Directory
Leapgen
    Leapgen is the trusted partner globally for HR and IT leaders looking to innovate their organization’s digital workforce experience. Leapgen helps executives rethink how to better design and deliver employee services as well as architect HR technology solutions that meet the expectations of the workforce and the needs of the business. Leapgen provides HR Service Delivery Transformation, Digital HR Technology & People Analytics, and Workforce Experience Design & Deployment Practices that are accessed through management consulting, education, and advisory services.

    http://www.leapgen.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    60
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

