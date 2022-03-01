← Company Directory
LeanIX
Work Here? Claim Your Company

LeanIX Salaries

LeanIX's salary ranges from $57,897 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $107,696 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LeanIX. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $60.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$69.3K
Management Consultant
$108K
Product Designer
$57.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$83.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LeanIX is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,696. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LeanIX is $69,345.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for LeanIX

Related Companies

  • Celonis
  • GFT Group
  • GfK
  • Traction Guest
  • Uberall
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources