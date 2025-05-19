← Company Directory
Leafly
Leafly Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Leafly totals $157K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Leafly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Leafly
Software Engineer
Austin, TX
Total per year
$157K
Level
Mid
Base
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Leafly?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Leafly in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $186,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leafly for the Software Engineer role in United States is $154,000.

