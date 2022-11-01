← Company Directory
LeadSquared
LeadSquared Salaries

LeadSquared's salary ranges from $19,270 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $167,385 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LeadSquared. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $24.3K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$19.3K
Product Designer
$71.4K
Product Manager
$167K
Solution Architect
$89.7K
The highest paying role reported at LeadSquared is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,385. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LeadSquared is $71,400.

