Lazada
Lazada Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Singapore package at Lazada totals SGD 155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lazada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Median Package
company icon
Lazada
Data Scientist
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 155K
Level
hidden
Base
SGD 117K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 38.8K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Lazada?

SGD 210K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Lazada in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 255,987. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lazada for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 135,867.

