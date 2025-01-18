← Company Directory
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Research Scientist

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Research Scientist Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Research Scientist compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory totals $185K per year for SES.3. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $196K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SES.1
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SES.2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SES.3
$185K
$185K
$0
$0
SES.4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for the Research Scientist role in San Francisco Bay Area is $165,000.

Other Resources