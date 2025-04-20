All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries
Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory totals $199K per year for SES.3. The median yearly compensation package totals $182K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SES.1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SES.2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SES.3
$199K
$198K
$0
$1.3K
SES.4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***