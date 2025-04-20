← Company Directory
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
  • Information Technologist (IT)

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory ranges from $93.5K to $131K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

$101K - $118K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$93.5K$101K$118K$131K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory sits at a yearly total compensation of $130,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $93,500.

