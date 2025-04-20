All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory ranges from $137K per year for SES.1 to $179K per year for SES.3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $157K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SES.1
$137K
$137K
$0
$0
SES.2
$159K
$159K
$0
$0
SES.3
$179K
$179K
$0
$0
SES.4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
