Laurel
Laurel Salaries

Laurel's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $243,147 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Laurel. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$99.5K
Product Manager
$243K
Software Engineer
$204K

FAQ

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Laurel هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $243,147. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Laurel هو $203,975.

