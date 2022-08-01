LaunchPad Lab is a Chicago-based software development agency that partners with businesses to transform their digital technology. We believe that great software can propel a business forward, and we have helped hundreds of organizations unlock revenue and efficiency by transforming their technology.By deploying small, cross-functional teams of in-house product builders, we bring a deep level of collaboration and critical thinking to every project. This thoughtful approach is designed to deliver outcomes (rather than just outputs) for our clients, and it is one of the core reasons 90%+ of our clients are with us for the long-haul.