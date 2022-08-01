← Company Directory
LaunchPad Lab
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about LaunchPad Lab that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    LaunchPad Lab is a Chicago-based software development agency that partners with businesses to transform their digital technology. We believe that great software can propel a business forward, and we have helped hundreds of organizations unlock revenue and efficiency by transforming their technology.By deploying small, cross-functional teams of in-house product builders, we bring a deep level of collaboration and critical thinking to every project. This thoughtful approach is designed to deliver outcomes (rather than just outputs) for our clients, and it is one of the core reasons 90%+ of our clients are with us for the long-haul.

    http://launchpadlab.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for LaunchPad Lab

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Databricks
    • Google
    • Tesla
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources