LaunchGood
LaunchGood Salaries

LaunchGood's salary ranges from $14,472 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Malaysia at the low-end to $76,500 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LaunchGood. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Accountant
$71.6K
Business Development
$35.2K
Product Manager
$76.5K
Sales
$14.5K
Software Engineer
$74.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LaunchGood is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $76,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LaunchGood is $71,640.

