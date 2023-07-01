Company Directory
Laudio
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Laudio that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Laudio is a company that provides an intelligent leadership solution for frontline healthcare leaders. Their platform automates repetitive tasks and offers daily recommendations and best practices to help leaders improve team visibility, foster meaningful connections, and achieve their goals. Laudio is used by forward-thinking leaders in health systems to increase their impact and job satisfaction. Their vision is to enable every leader to achieve what seems impossible today. Visit www.laudio.com for more information.

    http://www.laudio.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    51
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Laudio

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • DoorDash
    • Intuit
    • LinkedIn
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources