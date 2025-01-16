All Software Engineer Salaries
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Latitude AI ranges from $233K per year for Software Engineer II to $366K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $360K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Latitude AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$233K
$180K
$38.8K
$14.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$366K
$219K
$75.5K
$71.6K
Staff Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***